Sanju Samson Shows Improved Fitness By Taking Blinder To Dismiss Pat Cummins; Watch Video

Rajasthan are currently playing Kolkata in Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having won the toss, Rajasthan invited Kolkata to bat first. The Men in Purple started meticulously as they reached 42/1 at end of the powerplay, losing Sunil Narine for 15 (14).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sanju Samson catch vs Kolkata leaves commentators stunned

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana brought back the Kolkata innings on track and just when a partnership was being formed, Nitish Rana perished while trying to hit Rahul Tewatia for a maximum over long-off after scoring 22 off 17 balls. Kolkata found themselves in a decent position at the halfway stage with the scoreboard reading 82/2.

Shubman Gill looked in great nick and was batting well on 47 off 34 balls before getting caught and bowled off Jofra Archer while attempting an expensive flick. Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik who hasn't got going in the tournament had another forgettable outing with the bat as he was caught behind off Jofra Archer for just one. Andre Russell, who was promoted up the order, played a quickfire cameo of 24 off 14 balls with three towering sixes.

However, the Caribbean all-rounder was trying to hit one too many, which resulted in his dismissal at the third man boundary off Ankit Rajpoot. Eoin Morgan was the last specialist batsman who tried adding some quick runs with Pat Cummins. The Kolkata duo added 35 quick runs in 22 balls before Pat Cummins was dismissed by a stunning Sanju Samson catch.

Pat Cummins tried to hook a Tom Curran delivery but ended up miscuing it. Sanju Samson, who was stationed at deep square leg, came in running only to misjudge the catch. However, the Kerala batman adjusted in time to leap up and grab the ball over his head. The Sanju Samson catch vs Kolkata left the commentators in awe of the Rajasthan batsman's fielding skills.

Here' the clip of Sanju Samson catch vs Kolkata

Spectacular Sanju grabs a stunner.



How good was that catch from @IamSanjuSamson? Eyes on the ball and right into his hands. Super stuff from Sanju.https://t.co/iynXr5gSVn #Dream11IPL #RRvKKR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 30, 2020

Eventually, Kolkata finished their innings at 174/6 with Eoin Morgan adding the finishing touch by scoring an unbeaten 34 off 23 balls. It will be interesting to see how Rajasthan go about their chase. Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson's performances will be key for them in this chase on a tricky Dubai pitch. At the time of publishing this article, Rajasthan had scored 12/0 after the first over.

