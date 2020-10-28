Mayank Agarwal Selected Ahead Of Rohit Sharma For Australia Tour? Netizens Irked With BCCI

The India squad for Australia tour that is set to get underway next month was announced on Monday. Notably, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma wasn’t selected in the India squad for Australia tour seemingly due to his hamstring injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who will now be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit Sharma before taking a final call.

Netizens accuse BCCI and Virat Kohli of playing politics

Rohit Sharma suffered an injury during the nail-biting league clash against Punjab due to which he has missed his side’s last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games. There hasn't been any update by the franchise about the extent of Rohit Sharma's injury or any confirmation of his return. However, Rohit was seen practising in the nets hours after the Indian squad was announced.

The decision to leave Rohit out of the team hasn't gone down well with people on social media as they slammed the BCCI and skipper Virat Kohli for including an injured Mayank Agarwal in the squad and overlooking the veteran opener.

Mayank Agarwal has missed out on Punjab's last two games and there has been no update about his fitness status from the Punjab franchise as well. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as netizens expressed their frustration over the decision. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

BCCI:- Rohit is not fit

MI:- Rohit is in the net



Even mayank is injurd but still he is in the squad

Rohit Sharma is in the nets still he is unfit??

Explain clearly @imVkohli

@BCCI #Hitman pic.twitter.com/YJmxgm9xiz — Divyansh 🇮🇳 (@Divyansh_4510) October 27, 2020

#KXIP -:Mayank is Injured So not Playing #BCCI : Select Mayank#Hitman Practicing in Nets

Le #BCCI : Drop Him

Pandey Ji is in Good Form in #IPL2020 But Not Selected In Blues. So Does SKY and Ashwin

God Knows Whats Going On @BCCI

Ya Phir Deepika (The Maal Supplier) — Abhishek Singh 🇮🇳 (@dhoni_abhishek) October 27, 2020

Mayank is injured & not playing...!

BCCI: Selected Mayank and Not Rohit but,

Hitman: Practicing in Nets...! 🔥

And "SKY" Showing some world class form not selected...! 🤷🏻‍♂️

Shame on you @BCCI#Hitman@ImRo45 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IYKViDenlq — Bhanu Beck (@BhanuK45) October 27, 2020

Was goin thru team for Australia tour, injured Mayank in team and Rohit with similar injury not in team. Is @imVkohli is the next politician in Indian cricket after @msdhoni ? And that too under you @SGanguly99 @BCCI ?Ridiculous n baffling. @sachin_rt - please (re)act_/\_ — Manoj George (@manojgcj80) October 28, 2020

I sense Kohli playing politics in selection of team...



Otherwise how is Mayank Agrawal is picked despite being injured and Hitman is dropped eventhough practicing in the nets. — Gopal Gawande (@gopal_gawande_) October 28, 2020

This is the second time this year that the 33-year-old has had to miss games due to injury. Rohit Sharma flew back early from India’s tour of New Zealand at the start of the year after sustaining an injury. If Mumbai lose skipper Rohit Sharma at such a crucial juncture in the Dream11 IPL 2020, it will detriment their chances of winning the tournament. The right-hander is the most successful captain in the history of the league as he has led Mumbai to four IPL titles in just seven years.

Meanwhile, Mumbai are almost on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs as they just need one win to seal their place in the top four. The Men in Blue have played 11 matches so far, having won seven and lost four. Mumbai will now clash with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 28 in Abu Dhabi. This fixture becomes all the more important because the winner of this contest will book their place in the playoffs.

