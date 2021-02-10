LEE Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Super50 Cup Preview

The Leeward Islands will go up against Barbados Pride in Match 3 of the Super50 Cup 2021. The LEE vs BAR match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 10, 2021. Here is our LEE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, LEE vs BAR Dream11 team and LEE vs BAR Dream11 top picks.

Guyana Jaguars win by 56 runs on DLS method vs Barbados Pride after heavy rain forces abandonment of Match 2 of CG Insurance #Super50Cup



GUY 234 all out (41.4)

Hetmyer 80, Shepherd 58*

Nurse 3/44, J. Holder 3/53



BAR 91/5 (29.3)

McCaskie 25, Brooks 21

Sinclair 2/17#WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/bmadxhKKM5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 9, 2021

Also Read | IPL Inspires UAE To Launch T20 League Of Its Own, Top Indian Film Stars Set To Buy Teams

LEE vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both, the Leeward Islands and Barbados Pride will be coming into this match off of losses in their opening games at the Super50 Cup 2021. The Leeward Islands faced an onslaught by the Windward Islands, who put up a massive 284-run total for the 2019-2020 runners-up. Nitish Kumar made 112 while Ross Powell put up 46 runs in vain as their side was bowled out 32 runs short in 47.2 overs. Quinton Boatswain (4), Sheeno Berridge (3) and Hayden Walsh (3) were the standout bowlers for the side. The Leeward Islands are now in third place on the points table with 0 points.

Rain played truant at the Barbados Pride vs Guyana Jaguars game that saw Barbados chasing 148 runs in 29.3 overs after the implementation of the DLS. Despite having put together a brilliant bowling performance that restricted the Jaguars to 235 in 41.4 overs, the Barbados side was let down by their batsmen, who crumbled at just 91-5. Losing by 56 runs, the side now faces a drop to the last stop as well as a terrible net run rate. They will pin their hopes on captain Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse who took 3 wickets each in the game against Guyana.

Also Read | ICC Test Rankings: Root, Anderson Enter Top 3, Virat Kohli Drops To 5th Post Chennai Loss

LEE vs BAR playing 11 prediction

Leeward Islands - Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Tarrence Warde.

Barbados Pride - Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan.

LEE vs BAR Key Players

Leeward Islands - Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Quinton Boatswain

Barbados Pride - Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Shamarh Brooks

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Calls Son Agastya 'Water Baby' After Fun Time At Chennai Hotel Poolside

LEE vs BAR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tevyn Walcott

Batsmen: Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Jonathan Carter, Shamarh Brooks

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Chemar Holder

LEE vs BAR match prediction

According to our LEE vs BAR match prediction, Leeward Islands will win this match.

Note: The LEE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, LEE vs BAR playing 11 and LEE vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEE vs BAR Dream11 team and LEE vs BAR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals Star Shimron Hetmyer Emulates Rohit Sharma In Super50 Cup Match: WATCH

Image Credits: Windies cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.