Legendary English Batsman Calls Out Brendon McCullum And Ben Stokes, Criticizes 'Bazball'

Ashes 2023: The Australian cricket team has taken a strong hold over the second ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test at the end of Day 3. The Aussies ended the third day at 130/2 and now lead by 221 runs. Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith are steady at the crease and will look to increase their team's lead once they come out to bat on Day 4.

The English cricket team faced a disappointing loss in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test after the Aussie skipper Pat Cummis led the visitors to a memorable victory. The English cricket team's bold decision to declare their first innings at 393/8 on Day 1 didn't help them win the match and at last, they ended up being on the losing side.

The Australian cricket team posted a score of 416 runs in their first innings in the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 with batsman Steve Smith continuing his dream form. Smith played a knock of 110 runs in 182 balls whereas batsmen like Travis Head and David Warner also chipped in with knocks of 77 and 66 runs respectively.

After wrapping up the Aussie innings early on Day 2, the hosts ended the day at 278/4 in 61 overs with Harry Brook and skipper Ben Stokes steady at the crease. Opener Ben Duckett was the highest scorer of their innings and played an innings of 98 runs in 134 balls. However, there was a lot of chaos in the final session of the second day as batsmen like Ollie Pope, Duckett, and Joe Root gave away their wickets on the short, though the team was still well-placed in the match.

England's sloppy batting on Day 3

The hosts didn't have a good start to Day 3 as they lost skipper Ben Stokes on the very second ball of the day to Mitchell Starc. However, the English cricket team faced a sloppy batting collapse and from 279/5 they were bundled for 325 runs. The team lost their last six wickets for 46 runs due to their aggressive batting approach also known as 'Bazball'.

READ MORE | Hit or a miss? Analyzing Rahul Dravid's performance so far as Team India's Head Coach

Geoffrey Boycott lashes out at Ben Stokes and Co. and Brendon McCullum

Former England batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott was also left disappointed by the English team's batting in the second Test match and also lashed out at Ben Stokes ad Co. and the team's coach Brendon McCullum. Boycott while replying to a post on Twitter in which he is seen disgraced by the English team's batting in the first innings said, "Yes it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley."

READ MORE | England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 live score

Yes it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley https://t.co/gJMmUEPrbn — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 30, 2023

The Australian cricket team currently lead the five-match Ashes 2023 Test series 1-0 and also are in a very good position to win the second Test. On the other hand, if the hosts want to make a comeback in the second Test, need to restrict the Aussie innings early on Day 4 and chase down the given target.