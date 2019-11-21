LEI Vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Details

Leeward Islands will go head to head against Canada in the Regional Super50 2019 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 11:00 PM. Leeward Islands are currently placed on the second position of the Group A points table with 16 points. They have registered four wins and two defeats so far. On the other hand, Canada are placed on the fourth position with four points. They have registered four defeats and a win in the five matches they have played so far.

#LEEvCAN 'Jimbo' leaves some words of encouragement to his teammates before leaving to join the West Indies Men's Test squad in India v Afghanistan. 👇🏽#Super50 pic.twitter.com/dzwKTnz3gG — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 9, 2019

LEI vs CAN Dream11: Previous clash and top picks

Both the teams will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament. Leeward Islands had a comfortable 70-run win against Canada in their last clash. Batting first, Leeward posted a total of 257 runs. Rahkeem Cornwall top-scored with a 75-ball 92 and Kieran Powell scored a 70-ball 58 for the winning team. Harsh Thaker picked up three wickets for the Canada side. Chasing the total of 258 runs, the Canada side collapsed to a total of 187 runs in 42.4 overs. Kanwarpal Tathgur top-scored for the losing side with a 68-ball 49. For Leeward Islands, Sheeno Berridge picked up four wickets.

LEI vs CAN Squads

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (C and WK), Justin Athanaze, Deran Benta, Shane Burton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Elroy Francis, Nino Henry, Kofi James, Alzarri Joseph, Orlando Peters, Kadeem Phillip, Javier Spencer, Hayden Walsh Jr., Tyrone Williams, Kieran Powell, M Hodge, John Campbell, Sheeno Berridge

Canada: Kanwarpal Tathgur (C), Shreyas Movva, Shahid Ahmadzai, Arslan Khan, Nitish Kumar, Kanwar Mann, Jeet Mehta, Yax Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Sana-ur-Rehman, Harrobindeep Sekhon, Harmandeep Singh, Harsh Thaker, Nauman Zafar

LEI vs CAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen: Kanwarpal Tathgur, Jeet Mehta, Kieran Powell, M Hodge

Allrounder: Rahkeem Cornwall (Captain), Nitish Kumar, Harsh Thaker

Bowlers: Sheeno Berridge, John Campbell, Shahid Ahmadzai

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

