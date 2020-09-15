Home
LEI Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Leicestershire Foxe are all set to face Derbyshire Falcons in league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Sep 15. Here is our LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) are all set to host Derbyshire Falcons (DER) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Grace Road cricket ground in Leicester. The LEI vs DER live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI vs DER Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs DER playing 11.

Also Read: GLO Vs WAS Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview, Weather Report

LEI vs DER live: LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign and that is visible from their current standings in The North group. Looking at the current points table, Leicestershire are third, while Derbyshire are rooted at the bottom of the table. Both the teams were are yet to face each other in the 2020 Vitality Blast, as their earlier fixture scheduled was abandoned without a ball bowled at Fischer County Ground.

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Excludes Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan From Preferred MI Playing XI

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEI vs DER Dream11 team

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DER Dream11 team: LEI squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill (wk), Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Star In Special Dream11 Advertisement For IPL 2020; Watch Video

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DER Dream11 team: DER squad

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matt Critchley,  Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Ed Barnes, Sam Conners, Dustin Melton

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav Dance While Shooting For CSK's Jio Advertisement: Watch

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DER top picks 

  • Wayne Madsen
  • Arron Lilley
  • Colin Ackermann
  • Leus du Plooy

LEI vs DER live: LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction and injury news

There is no injury trouble for either side 

LEI vs DER Dream11 team

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction

Coming to the LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI vs DER top picks and LEI vs DER Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs DER match prediction and LEI vs DER Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Sources: Leicestershire Foxes / Twitter

First Published:
