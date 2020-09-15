LEI Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) are all set to host Derbyshire Falcons (DER) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Grace Road cricket ground in Leicester. The LEI vs DER live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI vs DER Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs DER playing 11.

LEI vs DER live: LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign and that is visible from their current standings in The North group. Looking at the current points table, Leicestershire are third, while Derbyshire are rooted at the bottom of the table. Both the teams were are yet to face each other in the 2020 Vitality Blast, as their earlier fixture scheduled was abandoned without a ball bowled at Fischer County Ground.

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEI vs DER Dream11 team

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DER Dream11 team: LEI squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill (wk), Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DER Dream11 team: DER squad

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matt Critchley, Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Ed Barnes, Sam Conners, Dustin Melton

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DER top picks

Wayne Madsen

Arron Lilley

Colin Ackermann

Leus du Plooy

LEI vs DER live: LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction and injury news

There is no injury trouble for either side

LEI vs DER Dream11 team

LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction

Coming to the LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI vs DER top picks and LEI vs DER Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs DER match prediction and LEI vs DER Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Sources: Leicestershire Foxes / Twitter