LEI Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) are all set to host Derbyshire Falcons (DER) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Grace Road cricket ground in Leicester. The LEI vs DER live streaming is slated to begin at 11.00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI vs DER Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs DER playing 11.
Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign and that is visible from their current standings in The North group. Looking at the current points table, Leicestershire are third, while Derbyshire are rooted at the bottom of the table. Both the teams were are yet to face each other in the 2020 Vitality Blast, as their earlier fixture scheduled was abandoned without a ball bowled at Fischer County Ground.
Colin Ackermann (c), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill (wk), Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch.
Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matt Critchley, Anuj Dal, Mattie McKiernan, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Ed Barnes, Sam Conners, Dustin Melton
There is no injury trouble for either side
Coming to the LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, LEI are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.
