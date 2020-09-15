GLO Vs WAS Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview, Weather Report

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Gloucestershire (GLO) are all set to take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. GLO vs WAS live streaming is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here are all the details about how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch the GLO vs WAS live scores.
Also Read: Virat Kohli Writes Emotional Letter To Future Self By Reflecting On 2020; Watch Video
The match is between the two in-form teams in the tournament. Ahead of this battle, Gloucestershire occupy the top spot in the Central Group after 5 wins, while Warwickshire are third on the points table with 4 wins. WAS are only two points behind their opponents and will look to move up the table with a win.
Also Read: MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Favoured By Brands Over Top Bollywood Actors In 2020
Coming to the GLO vs WAS live streaming details, the telecast of English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the website of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Fans can get complete details of the GLO vs WAS live scores on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and the Vitality Blast.
Also Read: GLO Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info
The skies will be partly clear and partly cloudy. However, there will be no rain interruption during the contest. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for bowlers due to the weather conditions. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.
Also Read: NWW Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live Info
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Scott, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor
Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock.
As per our GLO vs WAS prediction, GLO are favourites to win the match with the strong side on paper.
RELATED CONTENT
NWW vs NK prediction: Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live streaming, pitch report
6 mins ago
Did Jofra Archer rightly predict South African cricket's downfall back in 2013 on Twitter?
24 mins ago
MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma star in special Dream11 advertisement for IPL 2020; watch video
27 mins ago
Bangladesh Cricket Board shuns Sri Lanka Cricket's bio-bubble measures, Oct tour in doubt
42 mins ago
MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar favoured by brands over top Bollywood actors in 2020
54 mins ago
NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live info
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR