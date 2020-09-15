GLO Vs WAS Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview, Weather Report

Gloucestershire (GLO) are all set to take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. GLO vs WAS live streaming is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here are all the details about how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch the GLO vs WAS live scores.

GLO vs WAS live streaming: GLO vs WAS prediction and Vitality T20 Blast preview

The match is between the two in-form teams in the tournament. Ahead of this battle, Gloucestershire occupy the top spot in the Central Group after 5 wins, while Warwickshire are third on the points table with 4 wins. WAS are only two points behind their opponents and will look to move up the table with a win.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: GLO vs WAS live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

Coming to the GLO vs WAS live streaming details, the telecast of English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the website of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Fans can get complete details of the GLO vs WAS live scores on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and the Vitality Blast.

GLO vs WAS live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The skies will be partly clear and partly cloudy. However, there will be no rain interruption during the contest. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for bowlers due to the weather conditions. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

GLO vs WAS prediction: Squads for the GLO vs WAS Vitality T20 Blast match

GLO vs WAS prediction: GLO squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Scott, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor

GLO vs WAS prediction: WAS squad

Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock.

GLO vs WAS prediction

As per our GLO vs WAS prediction, GLO are favourites to win the match with the strong side on paper.

Image Courtesy: Warwickshire CC Twitter