Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav Dance While Shooting For CSK's Jio Advertisement: Watch

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just four days away from getting underway. Players have been toiling hard on the field to gear up for the cricketing carnival. But once out of training, they have also been busy fulfilling their shoot commitments for brand advertisements and IPL 2020 promos.

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja posts hysterical dance video of his CSK teammates

On Tuesday, Ravindra Jadeja took to Twitter and uploaded a video from one of their advertisement shoots for Jio, one of the associate sponsors for many IPL teams. In the video, Ravindra Jadeja is seen dancing alongside his CSK teammates Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav, while a song is being played in the background. The CSK trio is seen having a gala time as they dance their hearts out. Ravindra Jadeja also trolled his teammates in the caption.

Ravindra Jadeja is an indispensable part of the CSK unit. Over the years, his performances in the cash-rich league have been nothing short of spectacular. Ravindra Jadeja has played 170 matches in the IPL where he has scored 1,927 runs at an average of over 24 and strike-rate of 122.66. In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja has bagged 110 wickets at a strike-rate of 23.1 and economy rate of just over 7.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature for CSK in the IPL 2020 in the UAE from September 19. The stylish all-rounder's performance will be key for CSK in determining how far they go in the tournament. Meanwhile, the BCCI released the IPL 2020 schedule on September 6. The cricketing extravaganza will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL 2020 schedule, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 20 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The IPL 2020 will be broadcasted in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali apart from English. As per CSK schedule, MS Dhoni's men are set to start their IPL campaign by locking horns with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

CSK schedule for IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVINDRA JADEJA TWITTER