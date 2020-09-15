MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Star In Special Dream11 Advertisement For IPL 2020; Watch Video

With the IPL 2020 inching closer, title sponsors Dream11 has come up with a very interesting campaign featuring Indian cricket stars like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant for India's biggest cricket carnival. The special Dream11 advertisement for the IPL 2020 revolves around gully cricket. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and co. indulged in a game of gully cricket and were having a blast in the Dream11 advertisement.

Rohit Sharma took to his Twitter account to share the new Dream11 campaign. The 'Hitman' got nostalgic as he wrote about missing the days when he was not known as the Indian cricket team's opening batsman, but was just another person playing gully cricket in the streets of Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians captain also credited his success to gully cricket. The whole campaign revolves around while one cannot play gully cricket due to the social distancing norms, fans can play Dream11 in the meantime.

It all started while playing gully cricket with my friends where I was just Ro. Not India’s Opening batsman, just Ro. I owe my success to those days. I'm sure you miss gully cricket too. Until then, play on @Dream11 #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL

https://t.co/45U7uGN7Qu — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 15, 2020

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is also the brand ambassador for Dream11, was also a part of the advertisement. Captain Cool was seen using a cheeky strategy to dismiss a batsman while keeping the wickets. Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya too were seen playing cricket on the streets while dealing with the challenges one has to face while playing gully cricket. The campaign connects well to cricket fans in the country considering the popularity of gully cricket in India.

Rohit Sharma-led MI to take on MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL 2020 opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on MS Dhoni's men on September 19 at Abu Dhabi in the opening clash of the tournament. The two teams also featured in the finals of the cash-rich league last year. As both franchises will strive to start the competition with a win, cricket fans are in for a thrilling contest. While Rohit Sharma's side is the most successful franchise in IPL history with 4 IPL titles to their name, CSK too is not that far behind with 3 trophies.

IPL Dream11 deal

The fantasy gaming giants have signed a whopping ₹222 crore deal with the BCCI for the IPL 2020. The online fantasy sports company will act as the title sponsors for the IPL 2020 after Vivo's exit. The company, with its association with the high-octane league, will look to capitalise on the wide popularity of the league to increase its reach amongst the cricket fans.

