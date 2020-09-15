LEI Vs DER Prediction: Vitality T20 Blast Match Live Streaming, Preview And Weather Report

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) are all set to take on the Derbyshire Falcons (DER) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Grace Road Cricket Ground in Leicester. LEI vs DER live streaming is slated to begin at 11:00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here are all the details about LEI vs DER live streaming, how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch the LEI vs DER live scores.

LEI vs DER live streaming: LEI vs DER prediction and Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both the teams were scheduled to take on each other earlier in the tournament. However, the match was called off due to rain. Following that, both teams have had differing campaigns so far. Leicestershire currently occupies the third position on the points table and can improve their chances to qualify for the quarterfinal with a win over Derbyshire. On the other hand, Derbyshire has had a poor campaign and are currently rooted at the bottom of the table. A win will be crucial for them to move off the bottom and keep themselves alive for a spot in the quarterfinal.

MATCHDAY: Back at it...



🏏 Leicestershire Foxes

🏆 Vitality Blast

⌚ 6.30pm

📌 The Fischer County Ground



Match Centre ➡ https://t.co/HhRPZeZCmN#WeAreAllDerbyshire#LEIvDER pic.twitter.com/8O1nByP2Vr — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) September 15, 2020

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: LEI vs DER live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

The telecast of English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans but they can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the website of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Fans can get complete details of the LEI vs DER live scores on the websites of the respective teams and on the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and of the Vitality Blast.

LEI vs DER live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The skies will be mostly cloudy. However, there will be no rain interruption during the contest. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for bowlers due to the weather conditions. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

LEI vs DER prediction: Squads for the LEI vs DER Vitality T20 Blast match

LEI vs DER prediction: LEI squad

Nick Welch, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann(c), Harry Dearden, Lewis Hill(w), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Dieter Klein, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells

LEI vs DER prediction: DER squad

Luis Reece, Billy Godleman(c), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest(w), Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton, Thomas Wood, Edward Barnes, Samuel Conners

LEI vs DER prediction

As per our LEI vs DER prediction, LEI will be favourites to win the match.

