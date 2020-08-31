LEI Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Leicestershire Foxes will clash against Durham in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Headingley in Leeds on Monday, August 31 at 5:35 PM IST. Here is a look at our LEI vs DUR match prediction, LEI vs DUR Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs DUR playing 11

LEI vs DUR live: LEI vs DUR Dream11 match and preview

Both the teams who are contesting in North group are yet to win their first match of the tournament. Leicestershire have so far gained 2 points from 2 matches after both the matches did not produce any result. On the other hand, Durham has so far failed to register a single point after losing both their opening matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. This match will be crucial for both the sides as with Leicestershire having a chance to move up the points table, while a win for Durham will help them overtake Derbyshire on the points table.

LEI vs DUR Dream11 prediction: Squads to make the LEI vs DUR Dream11 team

LEI vs DUR Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DUR Dream11 team: LEI squad

Colin Ackermann (C), Will Davis, Gareth Delany, Harry Dearden, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Tom Taylor.

LEI vs DUR Dream11 prediction: LEI vs DUR Dream11 team: DUR squad

Nathan Rimmington (C), Stuart Poynter, Ned Eckersley, Alex Lees, Mark Wood, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Graham Clark, Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Steel, David Bedingham.

LEI vs DUR match prediction: LEI vs DUR Dream11 top picks

Colin Ackermann

Lewis Hill

Nathan Rimmington

LEI vs DUR Dream11 team

LEI vs DUR match prediction

As per our LEI vs DUR match prediction, Leicestershire will be favourites to win the match with a strong squad on paper.

Please note that the above LEI vs DUR Dream11 prediction, LEI vs DUR Dream11 team and LEI vs DUR top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs DUR Dream11 team and LEI vs DUR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: Leicestershire Foxes / Twitter