WOR Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Worcestershire Rapids are all set to take on Gloucestershire in a league match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at New Road in Worcester on Monday, August 31 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our WOR vs GLO match prediction, WOR vs GLO Dream11 team and the probable WOR vs GLO playing 11

WOR vs GLO live: WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction and preview

Neither team has made a decent start to the T20 campaign with a washout and home defeat to their name. This match, therefore, will be crucial for the teams to kickstart their campaign. With the pitch conditions at New Road likely to assist bowlers, Worcestershire will be aiming to make use of the home conditions and register their first win of the campaign.

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WOR vs GLO Dream11 team, squad list

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WOR vs GLO Dream11 team: WAS squad

Hamish Rutherford, Ben Cox(w), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Riki Wessels, Ed Barnard(c), Jake Libby, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes

Match Preview: Worcestershire Rapids v Gloucestershire



A trip to last season’s Vitality Blast finalists Worcestershire Rapids presents Gloucestershire the opportunity to quickly get over Saturday’s defeat to Glamorgan.



— Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) August 30, 2020

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WOR vs GLO Dream11 team: GLO squad

Tom Smith, Chris Dent, David Payne, Jack Taylor(c), Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Matt Taylor, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WOR vs GLO top picks

Hamish Rutherford

Jack Haynes

Graeme van Buuren

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Probable WOR vs GLO playing 11

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WOR vs GLO playing 11: WOR

R Wesseles, H Rutherford, J Haynes, J Libby, B D'Oliveira, B Cox (wk), R Whiteley, Ed Barnard (c), D Mitchell, C Morris, D Pennington

WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction: WOR vs GLO playing 11: GLO

M Hammond, C Dent, I Cockbain, R Higgins, J Bracey (wk), J Taylor (c), G Scott, G van Buuren, M Taylor, T Smith, D Payne

WOR vs GLO Dream11 team

WOR vs GLO match prediction

As per our WOR vs GLO match prediction, WOR are favourites to win the match.

Please note that the above WOR vs GLO Dream11 prediction, WOR vs GLO Dream11 team and WOR vs GLO top picks are based on our own analysis. The WOR vs GLO Dream11 team and WOR vs GLO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Gloucestershire Cricket / Twitter