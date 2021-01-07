'We Deserve To Be Criticized': Pakistan Head Coach Looks Down On Performance Vs Blackcaps

Looking down upon Pakistan's performance against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series, Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq has remarked that the visitor's 'deserve' to be criticised. The Pakistan head coach stated that everyone expected the Men in Green to fight hard down under but that didn't happen, adding that they had opportunities to win but didn't take them. In the absence of star player Babar Azam, Pakistan led by Mohammad Rizwan in the Tests were whitewashed by Kane Williamson and his men, pushing New Zealand on top of the ICC Test Rankings table.

"We deserve to be criticised for our performances. When people expect good performances from you and you don't deliver they are justified to criticise you," Misbah said in a podcast issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The former skipper has made similar statements in the past after Pakistan faced defeat in Australia and England. "This is something we have to look at as to why we can't cross that line between winning and losing a match. I have seen it happen many times in recent matches," he said.

Misbah also lamented on Pakistan's fielding standards and asserted that the 'trend' will have to change. "These things ultimately affected the result of the series. We need to improve our fielding," he said. Ahead of the home Test series against South Africa, the head coach added that the management will analyze the team's mistakes and hope for better performance. He also stated that the selection committee might consider top performers from the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy which ended in a tie.

New Zealand thrash Pakistan

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the second Test at Christchurch by an innings and 176 runs to topple Australia from the top spot of the ICC Test Championship table. Courtesy of their 2-0 series win over Pakistan, the Kiwis managed to grab the top spot for the first time in the Championship. After having won the first Test comfortably last week, skipper Kane Williamson led from the front as he scored his fourth Test double century (238).

He was ably supported by middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls (157) as the duo added 369 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Tail-ender batsman Daryl Mitchell chipped in with an unbeaten 102 as the Kiwis declared their innings at 659/6. Brilliant performance by youngster Kyle Jamieson, who picked 11 wickets in the match, ensured that the Kiwis wrap up the series early.

Pakistan's bowling failed to counter the hosts as all its key pacers went for more than 100 runs in the first innings. While Pakistan attempted a late comeback in the first Test, the visitors skittled in the last innings as Neil Wagner's heroics overpowered Mohammed Rizwan & Co. Kane Williamson and his men won the first Test by 101 runs.

