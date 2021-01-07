Steve Smith Reveals Why He Badly Wanted To Put Offie R Ashwin Under Pressure On Day 1

Steve Smith said he was trying to redeem himself by putting veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin under pressure on the opening day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Ashwin has already accounted for Smith cheaply in two innings of the first two Test matches for scores of 1 & 0 respectively in the ongoing series. Coincidentally, Smith was caught off the veteran offie's bowling at slips on both occasions (normal slip in 1st Test & leg-slip in 2nd).

'Wanted to put him under a little bit of pressure': Smith

"I'm good, nice to spend a bit of time out there, nice to stitch in a partnership with Marnus. I wanted to put him (Ashwin) under a little bit of pressure which I haven't done in this series. Was just trying to hold the grip a bit tighter, I've been struggling, so I was getting into good positions today. Was good to get a couple of boundaries early. Marnus played well, hopefully, we go along well tomorrow," Smith said after the conclusion of play on the opening day.

The 31-year-old elegant number three batsman's move of playing with a confident approach has worked very well for Australia as of now and he will be expected to come out all guns blazing and convert his good start into an impactful knock on Day 2.

Australia dominate the proceedings on Day 1

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. Once Pocovski was dismissed, the number three and number four batting combination of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith ensured that there were no further hiccups and went on to add an unbeaten 60-run stand for the third wicket. The 26-year-old registered a vital half-century. Labuschagne remained not out on 67 while Smith was unbeaten on 31 as Australia's scoreline read 166/2 at stumps on Day 1.

(With ANI Inputs)

