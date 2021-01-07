Marcus Stoinis Fumbles, Completes A Brilliant Catch In His Follow-through At Covers

Marcus Stoinis, who is known to make his bat do the talking with some outstanding power-hitting made his presence felt on the field as well as he took an outstanding catch during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat at the Metricon Stadium on Thursday.

'Great presence of mind'

This happened in the seventh over of the first innings that was bowled by leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Openers Max Bryant and, skipper Chris Lynn had ensured that the Brisbane franchise had got off to a brisk start inside the Powerplay overs and MLS needed to pull off something extraordinary to break this dangerous partnership and that is when Stoinis mattered the most.

On the fourth delivery of that over, the leggie had bowled a length ball outside off stump as Max slashed hard at it with the intention of clearing the cover boundary and even though the ball was timed with brute force, it went straight to Marcus Stoinis at covers who first attempted to take a one-handed catch. Nonetheless, he fumbled it but in the end, Perth cricketer ensured that he recovered just in time to complete a fine catch in the next attempt.

The video of Stoinis' brilliant catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

"Zampa does the job for the Stars. Just couldn't get the elevation he needed. Stoinis- great presence of mind. Stayed balanced, kept his eye on the ball, holed an important catch for the Melbourne Stars", said a commentator on-air.

Coming back to the contest, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-curtailed contest that was reduced to 10-overs-a side. Brisbane Heat have managed to score 115/3 in their innings riding on captain Lynn's important knock of a 23-ball 48 at a strike rate of 208.7 that included three boundaries and four maximums.

Melbourne in reply are 16/0 in the second over.

