'Life Of Our Soldiers More Important': Gambhir Against Resuming India-Pakistan Cricket

With India and Pakistan affirming to ensure ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has remarked that there should not be any relation with the neighbouring country until cross-border terrorism gets over. The former India cricketer added that cricket is a 'very small thing' as he denounced holding any bilateral series with Pakistan. After the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, India had cut off all ties with Pakistan on the field and also refused to tour the neighbouring country for any bilateral series. The two teams have only met each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup since then.

"Cricket is a very small thing and the life of our soldiers is more important. So, till the time cross-border terrorism does not get over, there should not be any relationship with Pakistan," Gautam Gambhir told ANI.

India-Pak DGMOs speak

On Thursday, Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan met and discussed the established mechanism of hotline contact and the border situation. As per the joint statement released after the meeting, India and Pakistan's DGMOs reviewed the situation along the line of control (LoC) and reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings should be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation. The meeting between the DGMOs of the two countries took place amidst continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC by Pakistan including unprovoked firing at civilians and Indian Army soldiers.

As per the joint statement issued, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to address the core issues and concerns that have the ability to disrupt peace and harmony. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24 and 25 February 2021.

Pak to remain on FATF 'grey list'

Pakistan's peace overture comes at a time when the Financial Action Task Force is deliberating on its 'grey list' status. Placed on the grey list in June 2018, Islamabad was asked to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing in a time-bound manner. During the last FATF plenary held in October 2020, Pakistan was retained on the grey list for failing to fulfil 6 out of 27 obligations which includes lack of action against terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Jamaat-ud-Dawah head Hafiz Saeed.

