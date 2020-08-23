'Play Yasir Shah Like Anil Kumble, Not Shane Warne': Nasser Hussain Has Advice For England

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has remarked that Joe Root & Co. need to start taking notes in the series against Pakistan for a successful tour of the sub-continent later. Hussain highlighted that the Englishmen need to learn to play Yasir Shah in the ongoing series as it would help them prevail in the spin-friendly conditions against India and Sri Lanka. The Pakistani spinner has been on fire in England and has picked two key wickets in the third and final ongoing Test at the Ageas Bowl so far.

'Watch against spin'

"Even Zak Crawley, whose tempo was perfect in making his first Test century, was caught going back a couple of times until he realised he would be better off using his reach to get out in front of Yasir. It’s just something England will have to watch against spin because India’s Ravindra Jadeja, for one, can bowl quickly and trap batsmen on the crease," Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"For some reason, whether it is Joe Root or Ollie Pope, England have been going back to the leg-spinner and getting stuck on the crease. They are playing him as if he were Shane Warne but, in the first innings of a Test, they should play him more like Anil Kumble," the former English skipper added.

England strike hard

Crawley's brilliant innings along with Buttler's heroics have put England in charge of the third and final Test at the Ageas Bowl. Along with Crawley's double century, Buttler also returned to action as he slammed a wonderful 150. However, it was veteran speedster James Anderson who took the spotlight away, as he struck early and wreaked havoc at the Ageas Bowl. Anderson picked three quick wickets on Day 2 and also resumed his spree as he picked another scalp on the third day 3. The veteran is just 3 wickets away from picking his 600th Test wicket. Pakistan are 158/5 and trail by 425 runs.

