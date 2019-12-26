Livid Labuschagne Sends Chewing Gum For A Six After 'elbowing' His Way Out, Smith Hits 50

Marnus Labuschagne's run-riot came to an end in a disappointing fashion as Colin de Grandhomme provided the visitors with the perfect breakthrough on Day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne looked in fine touch, as he has been in this year, and got to his seventh Test fifty, building a strong partnership with Steve Smith. However, de Grandhomme's delivery ricocheted off Labuschagne's elbow, crashing into the stumps and bringing Labuschagne's knock to an end. A flustered Labuschagne looked livid with himself as he sent his chewing gum for a six in frustration while walking back to the dressing room. However, Steve Smith registered his first fifty for the summer, helping Australia regain hold on the game after losing three wickets on the first day.

Labuschagne elbows his way out

Steve Smith gets his first fifty of this summer

Thunder 'Boult' strikes in just four deliveries

It only took four balls for New Zealand's fiery Trent Boult to send the bails flying on the first day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as a baffled Joe Burns was forced to return for a golden duck. Boult struck gold in the first ball of the fourth over with a beautiful delivery that left everyone, including batsman Burns, stunned. Steaming in at 130.6 kmph, Boult's delivery took a delicious in-swing to go on to rattle the stumps with Burns looking like a clown in front of it, clueless of how it went past him. New Zealand's bowlers have let the ball do the talking as they picked up two early wickets in the first session, forcing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to come in to bat early.

