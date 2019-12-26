'Thunder' Boult Strikes In Just Four Deliveries, Gets A Baffled Burns For A Golden Duck

It only took four balls for New Zealand's fiery Trent Boult to send the bails flying on the first day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as a baffled Joe Burns was forced to return for a golden duck. Boult struck gold in the first ball of the fourth over with a beautiful delivery that left everyone, including batsman Burns, stunned. Steaming in at 130.6 kmph, Boult's delivery took a delicious in-swing to go on to rattle the stumps with Burns looking like a clown in front of it, clueless of how it went past him. New Zealand's bowlers have let the ball do the talking as they picked up two early wickets in the first session, forcing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to come in to bat early.

Thunder 'Boult' strikes in just four deliveries

Australia feel the heat from Kiwi pacers

New Zealand looked like they came very well prepared for this rare Boxing Day Test as the went right on the money from ball number one. Wagner, Southee, and Bolt left the Australian batsman lurching in their crease, as the went on a full-fledged attack mode. Warner got off to a good start after losing opening partner Joe Burns but fell short of yet another half-century as Wagner removed him with the help of a catch from Southee at the slips. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's two best Test batsmen at the moment, have steadied the ship for the hosts despite being rattled by the New Zealand pacers. The visitors have already tried the short ball trick on Smith but it looks like the number two ranked Test batsman came very well prepared while his partner-in-crime Marnus Labuschagne looked like he settled comfortably. Amid Smith's animatic leaves and Labuschagne's classy display of Test batting, the Boxing Day Test looks like it a very promising game.

