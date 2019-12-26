Southee Does A One-hand Wonder To Get Warner, Labuschagne Continues His Run Riot

Tim Southee took a one-handed blinder at the slips to get rid of a dangerous David Warner on Day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Having successfully removed his opening partner Burns in the fourth delivery of the game, New Zealand upped the pressure on Warner, bowling to him in a full-fledged attack mode. Warner got to 41 off 63 deliveries before Wagner pulled the stop on the fiery opener with a little help from Tim Southee at the slips. On many occasions, the Australian batsmen looked like they were struggling against the New Zealand bowlers, who kept attacking the body of the batsmen, exploiting their weakness. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne revived the innings for Australia as they slowly pushed the scoreboard ahead, sending early signals to the Kiwi bowlers about the frustration they might be subject to later in the innings.

Southee grabs a one-handed wonder to send Warner packing

Marnus Labuschagne hits his seventh Test fifty

Come what may, Marnus Labuschagne refuses to stop marching forward as he continues his rampage in the longer format of the game. Coming in to the side as a concussion substitute to Steve Smith during the Ashes, Labuschagne has gone beyond impressing the selectors with his magnificent batting that reflects on his Test rankings and the number of runs he has already piled up in such a short term. As Warner departed and Steve smith joined Labuschagne, the South African born batsman stepped up his game and went on the attack mode. Labuschagne and Smith clocked their 50-run partnership, sending early signs of a dangerous partnership-in-the making ahead in the first innings.

Thunder 'Boult' strikes in just four deliveries

It only took four balls for New Zealand's fiery Trent Boult to send the bails flying on the first day of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG as a baffled Joe Burns was forced to return for a golden duck. Boult struck gold in the first ball of the fourth over with a beautiful delivery that left everyone, including batsman Burns, stunned. Steaming in at 130.6 kmph, Boult's delivery took a delicious in-swing to go on to rattle the stumps with Burns looking like a clown in front of it, clueless of how it went past him. New Zealand's bowlers have let the ball do the talking as they picked up two early wickets in the first session, forcing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to come in to bat early.

