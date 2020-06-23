'Living My Dream:' Rohit Sharma Grateful On Completing 13 Years In International Cricket

As Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed 13 years in international cricket on Tuesday, the opening batsman expressed his gratitude for these 'amazing years.' Taking to Twitter, Sharma expressed that he never thought that playing in the 'gullies' of Borivali would lead to him 'living his dream.' Rohit Sharma had made his debut against Ireland in an ODI at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club Ground and has gone on to become the best batsman in the white-ball format.

Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 23, 2020

RP Singh congratulates Sharma

On the occasion, former India pacer RP Singh took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit Sharma on his debut anniversary. In his post, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner wrote that he was there during Sharma’s debut match and he always felt that the ‘Hitman’ had a successful future ahead. RP Singh shared an image from his playing days where he can be seen celebrating a wicket with his ex-teammate.

13 years later, with 364 international games for india in all formats! I was there in his debut match where he didn't get opportunity to bat but always felt #Hitman would be super hit!@ImRo45 #13YearsOfHITMAN #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ffza83UYqP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 23, 2020

SL legend heaps praise on Sharma

Rohit Sharma might come across as instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering a lot of information about opponents, said Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. Apart from being a successful IPL captain in terms of accomplishments, the 'Hitman' has also been an impactful captain for India in limited-overs cricket.

"Ro (as he is referred by Mahela) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. And he uses that out there in the middle. "That's how he reacts and all that. Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there," said Jayawardane.

