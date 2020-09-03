LLG Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Live

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will face Northern Knight (NK) this week in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament, which will be played in Dublin. The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 3 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LLG vs NK match prediction, LLG vs NK Dream11 team and probable LLG vs NK playing 11. The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

LLG vs NK live: LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction and preview

Both sides enter the match unbeaten with Lightning twice overcoming Reds, with the Knights doing the same with the North West Warriors. Lightning are currently three points clear at the top, however, if the Knights win this encounter, they will then leapfrog the Lightning on the points table and be in pole position to retain the crown they won last year.

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LLG vs NK Dream11 team

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: LLG vs NK Dream11 team: LLG squad

George Dockrell (captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: LLG vs NK Dream11 team: NK squad

Gary Wilson (captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

LLG vs NK match prediction: Players to watch in LLG vs NK playing 11

LLG vs NK match prediction: Players to watch out for in LLG playing 11

The Lightning will be led by George Dockrell and are expected to go into the match with an unchanged side. The skipper, along with left-arm seamer James Newland will play a crucial role in the bowling department. In the batting department, O’Brien will be the one to watch out for.

LLG vs NK match prediction: Players to watch out for in NK playing 11

For Knights, David Delany and Mark Adair will be handling the bowling department in the absence of star bowler Graeme McCarter who will be not be travelling for this match. The team will depend on James McCollum, Paul Stirling and skipper Gary Wilson to deliver with the bat for them in this crunch match.

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: LLG vs NK Dream11 top picks

Gary Wilson

Mark Adair

George Dockrell

Kevin O’Brien

LLG vs NK Dream11 team

LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction, LLG will be favourites to win the match

Note: The LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction, LLG vs NK top picks and LLG vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LLG vs NK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Ireland Cricket / Twitter