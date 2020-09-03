RCC Vs JICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Roma Cricket Club (RCC) are all set to take on Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club (JICC) in the ECS T10 Rome tournament, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match between the teams is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 3 at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our RCC vs JICC match prediction, RCC vs JICC Dream11 team and probable RCC vs JICC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

RCC vs JICC live: RCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is the top of the table clash in Group B with RCC sitting top, while JICC are right behind them. Roma CC won both of their matches on Wednesday quite convincingly against Kings XI and Kent Lanka and will be looking to continue their winning momentum. On the other hand, JICC, after losing their opening match, managed to bounce back with two wins and another win in their last group match will guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages.

RCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RCC vs JICC Dream11 team

RCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs JICC Dream11 team: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage,Quirijn Gunning

RCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs JICC Dream11 team: JICC squad

Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq

RCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction: RCC vs JICC playing 11 injury update

JICC will be without the services of all-rounder Muhammad Imran who misses this match with an injury.

RCC vs JICC match prediction: RCC vs JICC top picks

Dinidu Marage

Quirijn Gunning

Muhammad Jafri

Malik Mushtaq

RCC vs JICC Dream11 team

RCC vs JICC match prediction

As per our RCC vs JICC match prediction, RCC will be favourites to win the match

Note: The RCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction, RCC vs JICC top picks and RCC vs JICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RCC vs JICC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

