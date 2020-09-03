ECS T10 Rome RCC Vs JICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Roma Cricket Club (RCC) will square off against the Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club (JICC) in the league match of the ECS T10 Rome competition on Thursday, September 3. The match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. Here are the RCC vs JICC live streaming details, information on how to watch RCC vs JICC live in India and where to catch the RCC vs JICC live scores.

RCC vs JICC live: RCC vs JICC live scores and preview

The top two teams in Group B will be going against each other with a spot in the knockout stage. RCC will be favourites to advance after winning both their matches on Wednesday as well as topping the points table so far. On the other hand, JICC, despite a stuttering start to their campaign, are back on track to challenge for a spot in the knockout round. The clash is expected to be an exciting contest.

RCC vs JICC live streaming: ECS T10 Rome weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the ECS T10 Rome RCC vs JICC live match and the conditions will remain the same for the course of the contest. As a result, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. The pitch is expected to remain steady as well throughout the game.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC vs JICC live in India and RCC vs JICC live streaming details

The telecast of RCC vs JICC live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy RCC vs JICC live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. The ECS T10 Rome live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For RCC vs JICC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's official Twitter page.

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: Squads for RCC vs JICC live match

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: RCC squad

Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala, Dinidu Marage, Quirijn Gunning

ECS T10 Rome live streaming: JICC squad

Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmed Butt, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Shouab, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Malik Mushtaq

Image Credit: FanCode