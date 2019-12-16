India Vs West Indies: A Dog On The Ground Steals Spotlight From Players

India could not defend 287 runs which they had posted courtesy of some fantastic batting display by Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer after the top-order was dismissed early. While there were a lot of entertaining moments in the first ODI at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, there was one moment that stood out during the first innings.

A dog makes its way to the ground

Yes, you heard that right. This had happened in the 26th over when Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were out in the middle and were trying to lay a solid foundation for the Men In Blue. It was at that point in time that a dog had made its presence felt at the ground as the just when Windies pacer Keemo Paul was about to bowl. The players waited back and the game was interrupted for a few minutes. The ground staff did try to catch it and take it off the ground but it did not give them any chance to get hold of it and ran away at full speed. However, things did not end there as the dog was spotted running outside the boundary ropes for a while after which it once again entered the ground. But this time, even the West Indian players decided to join the action as they tried to catch it but it was too good for them. Eventually, it cleared the ground and the play was restarted. The video of this funny moment was posted on social media as well. Take a look.

West Indies take an early lead

Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer (139) and Shai Hope (102*) who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Their innings helped the West Indies register a thumping eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare to take an early lead in the three-match series.

