Ben Stokes Amazes Fans With First Training Session During Dream11 IPL 2020; Watch Video

Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes recently joined the franchise in the UAE to ply his trade in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Englishman was in New Zealand with his ailing father, which forced him to miss the first six matches of the tournament. However, after reaching the UAE and serving the mandatory quarantine period, Ben Stokes was up and running with his training for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan share first training video of Ben Stokes

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the Rajasthan franchise uploaded a video on the photo and video sharing site where Ben Stokes is seen sweating it out to get back in the groove for the cricketing extravaganza. In the video, Ben Stokes is seen leaving the hotel with his cricketing gear in what is his first training session of the season. The southpaw has a gruelling net session where he trains with the bat and smashes bowlers all over the park with ease. The England all-rounder is later involved in a vigorous bowling session.

Ben Stokes had a forgettable Dream11 IPL 2020 debut against Hyderabad. The Rajasthan star was promoted to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler but Stokes failed to deliver the goods as he was cleaned up by Khaleel Ahmed for just 5 (6). Rajasthan ended up winning the match by five wickets.

The fixture against Delhi on Wednesday was Ben Stokes' second game of the tournament. Chasing a target of 162, Ben Stokes emerged as the top-scorer for his team as he scored 41 off 35 balls before being dismissed by debutant Tushar Deshpande. However, it wasn't enough as Rajasthan fell short by 13 runs and suffered their fifth defeat of the season. The Rajasthan outfit's chances to make the playoffs are slim with three wins and five losses in eight games.

The Men in Pink will need their top guns like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith to fire if they are to have any chances of making it to the final four. Courtesy of their loss against Delhi, Rajasthan continue to remain at the penultimate position in the Dream11 IPL points table.

On the other hand, Delhi are now at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with 12 points to their name. Meanwhile, according to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's men will now take on Bangalore in Match 33 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 17 in Dubai. Let's take a look at Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule.

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

