WATCH: MS Dhoni Gets Pelted With Snowballs By Daughter Ziva, Then They Build A Snowman

MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva have been entertaining fans on social media by posting a lot of adorable pictures. During the very first week of 2020, Dhoni had posted a couple of videos where 'Daddy Cool' was helping her build a snowman and then of Ziva turning into a rockstar while the Dhoni family was holidaying in Dehradun. Now, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has posted a video of him enjoying with his family and friends during their recent trip to Mussoorie.

MS Dhoni holidaying with family & friends in Mussoorie

In the video, both Mahi and Ziva can be seen building a snowman as one of his friends collects ice. What stood out here is that of Dhoni throwing snowballs at Ziva and having the favour returned in an adorable way.

The video was posted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media where he said that he had also written that he was experiencing the first snowfall of 2020 in “Queen of the hills” and also termed it as an 'an amazing experience'.

Even the fans were delighted after MSD had posted yet another video of his family vacation. Here are some of the reactions.

Ravi Shastri makes a huge statement on Dhoni

While speaking to a news channel, Ravi Shastri went on to say that MS Dhoni is finished with Test match cricket and in all probability, he will be finished with one-day cricket. Shastri then said he reckoned that at his age, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper would probably want to play T20 cricket. Meanwhile, the former all-rounder also mentioned that Dhoni will need to start playing again and get into the groove. At the same time, he also added that the CSK skipper is definitely going to play the IPL and it remains to be seen how his body reacts.

MS Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical ever since India's ouster from the World Cup 2019 semi-final will now be seen in action most probably in the upcoming edition of the IPL. It remains to be seen what call he will be taking on his successful international career.

