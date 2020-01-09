BBL: Matthew Wade Dismissed After A Spectacular Effort From Matt Renshaw; Watch

Hobart Hurricanes slumped to their fourth defeat of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) as Brisbane Heat completed their run-chase with 10 balls to spare. Earlier, Hobart Hurricanes batted first and posted 126-9 from their 20 overs. Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade accounted for almost half of his team runs by scoring an impressive 61 from 46 balls. His innings was cut short through a spectacular team effort from Brisbane Heat fielders Matt Renshaw and Tom Banton.

5️⃣0️⃣ up for Matthew Wade.



And what a way to get there! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/mEZ34C0o7n — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

BBL: Matthew Wade sent packing after a spectacular effort from Matt Renshaw

Matthew Wade top-scored with 61 in an innings where the next best was 17 by Thomas Rogers. He struck three fours and two sixes in his 46-ball knock. When the left-hander went high over long-on in an attempt to hit his third six of the innings, he was caught by Tom Banton with some useful assistance from Matt Renshaw. Renshaw caught the ball on the rope but tossed it up as soon as he stepped beyond the boundary line. Just when the ball was about to drop, Matt Renshaw jumped and knocked it over to nearby fielder Tom Banton. In turn, Banton safely plucked the catch to leave Hobart Hurricanes reeling at 98-6 after 15 overs. Check out the spectacular but collective team effort from Matt Renshaw and Tom Banton.

This is genuinely blowing our mind. After all that, Matthew Wade is GONE!



What a @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/vT3BtmYGU8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

BBL: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes updates

Brisbane Heat overhauled Hobart Hurricanes 127-run target with 5 wickets still intact. Opening the innings, Tom Banton was dismissed for a run-a-ball 17 by Qais Ahmad. Meanwhile, Matt Renshaw was sent back to the pavilion after scoring only 9. Ben Cutting’s unbeaten 43 enabled Heat to their fourth win of the ongoing BBL, putting them third on the points table.

Image credits: KFC Big Bash League/Twitter