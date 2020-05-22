LSH Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

La Soufriere Hikers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers in the second match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, May 22. The two teams will go head to head at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and the match will be played at 8:00 pm IST. Fans can play the LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction, the LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks and LSH vs BGR Dream11 team.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 preview

The first-ever Vincy Premier League T10 competition is a 10-day tournament where six franchises will compete to win the inaugural tournament. The tournament will be played from May 22 to May 31. The Rangers will led by West Indies bowler, Kesrick Williams while the Hikers will be led by Desron Maloney.

Vincy Premier League (VPL T10) will be starting on May 22nd, there will be 30 matches in 9 days and all the matches will be streamed.



Squad of all six teams ðŸ‘ #VincyPremierLeague #T10league #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/gbVkIYrPuj — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

LSH vs BGR Dream11 team

LSH vs BGR Dream11 team: La Soufriere Hikers playing 11

Tilron Harry (Wicketkeeper), Derson Maloney (Captain), Salvan Brown, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell

LSH vs BGR Dream11 team: Salt Pond Breakers playing 11

Oziko Williams (Wicketkeeper), Romel Currency, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams (Captain), Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris

LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks

LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks for the LSH vs BGR Dream11 match

Captain options – Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Atticus Browne, Kesrick Williams

Vice-captain options – Othneil Lewis, Rawdon Bentick, Kevin Abraham, Hyron Shallow, Kenneth Dember

LSH vs BGR Dream11 full squads

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: La Soufriere Hikers predicted playing XI

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Botanic Gardens Rangers predicted playing XI

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs SPB Dream11 team

LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction

As per our LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction Botanic Gardens Rangers will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction, LSH vs BGR Dream11 top picks and LSH vs BGR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: KESRICK WILLIAMS / INSTAGRAM)