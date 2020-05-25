LSH Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

The 11th match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Fort Charlotte strikers (FCS). The LSH vs FCS match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Monday, May 25 and will start at 8 PM (IST). Here is our LSH vs FCS Dream11 team and LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming LSH vs FCS live match is the second of the triple-header scheduled for Monday, May 25 at the venue.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCS Dream11 team from squads

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH squad

Tilran Harry (Captain), Casmus Hackshaw (Wicket-keeper), Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: FCS squad

Keron Cottoy (Captain), Kenroy Williams (Wicket-keeper), Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCS Dream11 team

Here is the LSH vs FCS Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicket-keepers: Casmus Hackshaw, Kenroy Williams

Batsmen: Gidron Pope (Captain), Dillon Douglas (Vice-captain), Salvan Brown, Renrick Williams

Bowlers: Chelson Stowe, Jeremy Haywood,

All-rounders: Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Othneil Lewis

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction

LSH start off as favourites as per our BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCS live streaming

The LSH vs FCS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. For LSH vs FCS live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament, which will provide live updates through the course of the match.

Please note that the above LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction, LSH vs FCS Dream11 team and LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The LSH vs FCS Dream11 team and LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

