LSH Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 22nd match on Day 8 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, May 29. The LSH vs FCS match will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and the match will be played at 6 pm IST. Fans can play the LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction, the LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks and LSH vs FCR Dream11 team.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks and preview

The first-ever Vincy Premier League T10 competition is a 10-day tournament where six franchises will compete to win the inaugural tournament. The tournament will be played from May 22 to May 31. The Strikers will be led by Gidron Pope, while the Hikers will be led by Desron Maloney.

T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCS Dream11 team

LSH vs FCS Dream11 team: La Soufriere Hikers playing 11

Tilron Harry (Wicketkeeper), Derson Maloney (Captain), Salvan Brown, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell

LSH vs FCS Dream11 team: Fort Charlotte Strikers playing 11

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope (Captain), Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks

Here are the LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks for the LSH vs FCS Dream11 match

Captain options – Casmus Hackshaw, Kirton Lavia, Gidron Pope

Vice-captain options – Derson Maloney, Renrick Williams

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCR Dream11 full squads

LSH vs FCR Dream11 prediction: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction: LSH vs FCR Dream11 team

LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction

As per our LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction, La Soufriere Hikers are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction, LSH vs FCS Dream11 top picks and LSH vs FCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

