MA Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Maratha Arabians are set to face Team Abu Dhabi in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, February 3 at 7:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our MA vs TAD Dream11 prediction, probable MA vs TAD playing 11 and MA vs TAD Dream11 team.

MA vs TAD Dream11 prediction: MA vs TAD Dream11 preview

The Maratha Arabians are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table and are unlikely to make it to the knockout stage. They have just 1 win from 4 matches in the Super League stage and could play spoilsport to Team Abu Dhabi's chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. They lost their last match to the Qalandars by 4 wickets and will be hoping to end their season on a high by winning their last two matches.

After the second day of Super League matches, @delhibullst10 sit at the top of the table!#inabudhabi #abudhabit10 pic.twitter.com/f50MaAyt47 — T10 League (@T10League) February 2, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are 2 points away from entering the top four, however in order to do that they will have to win the upcoming match versus the Arabians by a good margin to improve their net run rate. They too have just one win in the Super League and from hereon they will have to win all their matches to stand a chance to qualify for the next round.

MA vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Probable MA vs TAD playing 11

MA: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Kevin Koththigoda, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami

TAD: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq

MA vs TAD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MA vs TAD Dream11 team

Abdul Shakoor

Mohammad Hafeez

Luke Wright

Jamie Overton

MA vs TAD match prediction: MA vs TAD Dream11 team

MA vs TAD live: MA vs TAD match prediction

As per our MA vs TAD Dream11 prediction, TAD should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MA vs TAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and MA vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MA vs TAD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

