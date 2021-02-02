R Ashwin Needs One Fifty To Go Past Top Virender Sehwag And Nasser Hussain Feat In Tests

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) was recently selected in India’s 18-member squad for their upcoming home Test series against England. Earlier, the cricketer was excluded from India’s playing XI at The Gabba against Australia in January due to an injury he sustained during his match-saving stand with Hanuma Vihari in Sydney. Ashwin, who holds a staggering record in Tests with the ball, also boasts of some impressive batting stats in the format.

India squad for home series against England

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

R Ashwin on cusp of overtaking batting greats Virender Sehwag and Nasser Hussain

Enigmatic spin machine R Ashwin is a handy lower-order batsman in Test cricket for India. He holds an impressive batting average of 39.05 against England, which is way better than his overall Test average of 27.71. Across the 15 Test matches he has played against England, Ashwin has registered six half-centuries with the highest score of 91*.

Despite being a specialist spinner for India, R Ashwin is on the cusp of breaking a rare batting record of former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Nasser Hussain. Both Sehwag (2 centuries + 4 half-centuries) and Hussain (4 centuries + 2 half-centuries) have six fifty-plus scores to their name across India vs England Tests.

If Ashwin manages to reach 50 or above in one of India’s upcoming home Tests against England, he will climb up the ladder and above both Sehwag and Hussain in terms of half-centuries in India vs England Tests. The all-rounder currently has 781 runs to his name against England, which he has scored across 25 Test innings.

A look into R Ashwin career stats

R Ashwin career stats in Test cricket with the ball make for a staggering read. Having made his debut in the format in 2011, Ashwin has represented his side in 74 matches. The right-arm off-spinner has collected 377 wickets in the process at an average of 25.53.

India vs England 1st Test updates

The India vs England 1st Test match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between February 5 and 9. The players from both sides have already begun their training routines at the venue. Here is a look at players from the Indian camp ahead of their four-Test tussle against the visitors.

