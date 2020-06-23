MAC Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Mabouya Constrictors (MAC) are all set to take on Mon Repos Stars (MRS) in the league match of the St Lucia T10 Blast this week as the tournament gets underway. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 23 (Wednesday IST) at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia at 12 AM IST. Here is a look at our MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction, MAC vs MRS Dream11 team and MAC vs MRS Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Gives Quick 1-min Assessment On India's 2013 Champions Trophy Win; Watch Video

About St Lucia T10 Blast

The tournament features 10 teams who will be battling each other to lay their hands on the trophy. The teams taking part in the competition are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Choiseul Clay Pots, Labourie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictiors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for MAC vs MRS Dream11 team

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for MAC vs MRS Dream11 team: MAC

O Changoo, D James, C Polius, N Deterville, R Smith, R Rithal, M Shoulette, M Stanislaus, D Smith, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange and L Modeste

30 matches are set to be played during the competition that will be staged at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. There will be two matches each day starting from 23th June. Live streaming will be on @FanCode thanks to our Indian Sponsor @Dream11 #cricket #StLuciaT10 #T10 #dream11 — St. Lucia t10 (@StLuciaT10) June 17, 2020

Also Read: St Lucia T10 Blast CCP Vs SSCS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for MAC vs MRS Dream11 team: MRS

S Emmanuel, C Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Charles, S Descartes, E Emmanuel, H Charlery, M Wells, R Lesmond, G Mathurin, K Samuel, K Augustin, J Lesmond, C Charlery and D Henry

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Fondly Remembers Meeting Sachin Tendulkar For The First Time At The Age Of 8

MAC vs MRS Dream11 top picks

H Charlery

M Shoulette

O Changoo

Also Read: Phil Simmons Says He Was Racially Abused When He Was Playing League Cricket In England

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction: MAC vs MRS Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction: MAC vs MRS Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: MAC

D James, C Polius, R Smith, N Deterville, M Shoulette, M Stanislaus, D Smith, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange and L Modeste

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction: MAC vs MRS Dream11 team, predicted playing XI: MRS

S Emmanuel, E Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Charles, H Charlery, M Wells, G Mathurin, C Emmanuel, K Augustin, J Lesmond and C Charlery.

MAC vs MRS Dream11 team

MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction

As per our MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction, MAC are the favourites to win this match

Note: The MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction, MAC vs MRS Dream11 top picks and MAC vs MRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAC vs MRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ST LUCIA ZOUKS/ INSTAGRAM)