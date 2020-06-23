Prithvi Shaw Fondly Remembers Meeting Sachin Tendulkar For The First Time At The Age Of 8

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw made his international debut in October 2018 against West Indies. In his first match itself, the right-handed batsman smacked a 154-ball 134. Moreover, he was adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ in his maiden Test assignment as India won the contests by a 2-0 margin. Quite recently, Prithvi Shaw recalled the occasion when he was just 8 years old and met Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar for the first time.

Prithvi Shaw recalls emotional interaction with Sachin Tendulkar

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prithvi Shaw spoke about the time when Sachin Tendulkar gifted him a bat when he was aged 8. Prithvi Shaw said that he was playing at the Middle Income Group (MIG) Cricket Club while Tendulkar was silently watching his batting from the sidelines. Shaw stated that he realised about it only when the ‘Master Blaster’ approached him and wished him good luck. The youngster admitted to being emotional at the time and added that upon receiving Sachin Tendulkar’s gift, the veteran also told him ‘I hope you score tons of runs with this bat’.

Sachin Tendulkar has been a huge influence on Prithvi Shaw's career, advising him from time-to-time about batting and mental strength. The legendary batsman was in fact, amongst the first to congratulate Shaw when he hit a record 546 at the age of 14 in a Mumbai school match.

Prithvi Shaw record

Since his debut in 2018, Prithvi Shaw has represented India in four Tests and three ODIs. He was most recently part of the Indian line-up which toured New Zealand earlier this year. Prithvi Shaw record includes his match-winning 134 in his maiden innings, which makes him the youngest Indian debutant to register a Test century. He is also a prolific run-scorer at the top for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he has scored 598 runs across 25 innings in all his appearances for the franchise.

IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw in Delhi Capitals

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw for ₹1.2 crore (US$ 158,557). He became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the franchise from their squad of the previous edition. The right-handed batsman joined Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018 and has remained a part of the side since then.

Image credits: Prithvi Shaw Twitter