MAH XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI will lock horns in the fifth match of the BCB President’s Cup on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. MAH XI vs TAM XI live streaming will be available on Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our MAH XI vs TAM XI match prediction, MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team and the probable MAH XI vs TAM XI playing 11.

MAH XI vs TAM XI live: MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Tamim XI have featured in two matches in the competition so far, losing their opening clash against Mahmudullah XI and later emerging victorious against Najmul XI. On the other hand, Mahmudullah XI are languishing at the bottom of the table with two losses, both against Najmul XI. This match will be crucial for both sides as they look to secure a spot in the final. A thrilling, albeit low-scoring encounter, is expected.

Points Table of BCB President’s Cup 2020 #bcbpresidentscup pic.twitter.com/KODbVWewBF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 18, 2020

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

MAH XI vs TAM XI playing 11: MAH XI squad for MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sunzamul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan

MAH XI vs TAM XI playing XI: TAM XI squad for MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidi Hasan Rana/Khaled Ahmed, Mahadi Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehidi Hasan Rana,Khaled Ahmed.

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

T. Iqbal

M. Saifuddin

Mahmudullah

R. Hossain

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Nurul-Hasan

Batsmen: M. Haque, Sabbir-Rahman, T. Iqbal (captain), A. Haque

All-rounders: M. Saifuddin (vice-captain), Mahmudullah, M. Hasan-Miraz

Bowlers: R. Hossain, M. Rahman, T. Islam, E. Hossain

MAH XI vs TAM XI live: MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction

As per our MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, TAM XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, MAH XI vs TAM XI top picks and MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MAH XI vs TAM XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

