MAH XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Mahmudullah XI and Tamim XI will lock horns in the fifth match of the BCB President’s Cup on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. MAH XI vs TAM XI live streaming will be available on Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our MAH XI vs TAM XI match prediction, MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team and the probable MAH XI vs TAM XI playing 11.
Tamim XI have featured in two matches in the competition so far, losing their opening clash against Mahmudullah XI and later emerging victorious against Najmul XI. On the other hand, Mahmudullah XI are languishing at the bottom of the table with two losses, both against Najmul XI. This match will be crucial for both sides as they look to secure a spot in the final. A thrilling, albeit low-scoring encounter, is expected.
Points Table of BCB President’s Cup 2020 #bcbpresidentscup pic.twitter.com/KODbVWewBF— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 18, 2020
ALSO READ | Narine Cleared Of Suspect Bowling Action By IPL
ALSO READ | Mahmudullah XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Wicket-keeper: Nurul-Hasan
Batsmen: M. Haque, Sabbir-Rahman, T. Iqbal (captain), A. Haque
All-rounders: M. Saifuddin (vice-captain), Mahmudullah, M. Hasan-Miraz
Bowlers: R. Hossain, M. Rahman, T. Islam, E. Hossain
ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Trolled By Netizens For Virat Kohli-like Celebration Before 2 Super Overs
As per our MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, TAM XI will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Warner Disappointed With Defeat Vs Kolkata, Feels Team Leaked Runs Towards End
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
19 mins ago
Rohit Sharma trolled by netizens for Virat Kohli-like celebration before 2 Super Overs
1 hour ago
Hong Kong T20 HKCC vs DLSW live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
8 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chris Gayle-Mayank Agarwal stand tall for Punjab
17 hours ago
IPL 2020: Warner disappointed with defeat vs Kolkata, feels team leaked runs towards end
12 hours ago
De Kock's 53 guide MI to 176/6 against KXIP
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points