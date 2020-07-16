Shoaib Malik Laughs After Sania Mirza Fails To Say 'I Love You' In Punjabi On Live Chat

Despite not living together due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the romance between Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik continues to blossom on social media. While Shoaib Malik is currently in Pakistan with his family, Sania Mirza is in India spending time with her family and son. Recently, the duo was involved in an live Instagram chat where the couple shared their likes and dislikes in front of fans.

Shoaib Malik corrects Sania Mirza's 'I Love You' comment in Punjabi accent

The most entertaining part of the live chat was when Shoaib Malik asked Sania Mirza to say 'I love you' in Punjabi. Mirza, while responding to the challeng, found it really difficult to pronounce those three letters in Punjabi despite several attempts, which made Shoaib Malik laugh.

In the end, Shoaib Malik helped Sania Mirza in speaking the correct sentence i.e. “Mennu twaade naal mohabbat hai”. He even revealed that Mirza was his first guest who failed to perform in the 'punishment' tasks he asked them to do. “Mera pehla aisa guest hai jisko maine punishment di aur wo usme bhi haar gaya”.(You are my first guest who failed to complete punishment that I gave).

Sania Mirza comically threatens Babar Azam

While cricket action had come to standstill due to COVID-19, Shoaib Malik has had conversations with other prominent sportspersons as well. Before his chat with wife Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik had a conversation with Pakistani actor Mahira Khan and current Pakistan ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam.

While Malik tried to flirt with Mahira Khan during their conversation which was noticed by Sania Miza, he asked Babar Azam to name his favourite Bhabhi (brother’s wife). Babar Azam, in his reply, named Khushbakht, the wife of veteran Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed. The comment did not go well with Sania Mirza, who jokingly wrote “I will kill you” in the comments section and also comically said that Babar Azam will no longer be allowed to sleep on their couch anymore.

Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam are part of the Pakistan team, which is in England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2, 2020. While Azhar Ali will lead Pakistan's Test side, Babar Azam lead the side in the T20I series.

Sania Mirza son's latest Instagram video

Recently, Sania Mirza shared a video in which she and her son can be seen playfully interacting with each other. In the video, Izhaan Mirza Malik can be seen imitating the umpire’s signal for a four. In the video, Sania Mirza is also heard referring to Shoaib Malik while asking her son "And what about Baba? Baba hits a six, right?". Responding to the question, Sania Mirza son Izhaan can be seen raising his arms in the air, resembling the cricketing signal for a six.

(IMAGE: SHOAIB MALIK / INSTAGRAM)