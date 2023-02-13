WPL 2023: Check Full Squad Of All Women's Premier League Teams After Auctions

The auction for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is underway at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Players like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shafali Varma, Ashleigh Gardner, Natalie Sciver and many other famous players went for very expensive bids.

India women's team vice-captain and batsman Smriti Mandhana till now is the most expensive player sold at the auction and was bought for INR 3.40 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore. Harmanpreet Kaur has also been made captain of the Mumbai Indians.

Lets have a look at the squads of all the teams till now:

Delhi Capitals:

Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2,20,00,000) Shafali Verma (₹2,00,00,000) Marizanne Kapp (₹1,50,00,000) Meg Lanning (₹1,10,00,000) Alice Capsey (₹75,00,000) Shikha Pandey (₹60,00,000) Jess Jonassen (₹50,00,000) Laura Harris (₹45,00,000) Radha Yadav (₹40,00,000) Arundhati Reddy (₹30,00,000) Minnu Mani (₹30,00,000) Poonam Yadav (₹30,00,000) Sneha Deepthi (₹30,00,000) Taniyaa Bhatia (₹30,00,000) Titas Sadhu (₹25,00,000) Jasia Akhter (₹20,00,000) Aparna Mondal (₹10,00,000) Tara Norris (₹10,00,000)

Mumbai Indians:

Natalie Sciver (₹3,20,00,000) Pooja Vastrakar (₹1,90,00,000) Harmanpreet Kaur (₹1,80,00,000) Yastika Bhatia (₹1,50,00,000) Amelia Kerr (₹1,00,00,000) Amanjot Kaur (₹50,00,000) Heather Graham (₹30,00,000) Isabelle Wong (₹30,00,000) Dhara Gujjar (₹10,00,000) Saika Ishaque (₹10,00,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Smriti Mandhana (₹3,40,00,000) Richa Ghosh (₹1,90,00,000) Ellyse Perry (₹1,70,00,000) Renuka Singh (₹1,50,00,000) Sophie Devine (₹50,00,000) Heather Knight (₹40,00,000) Kanika Ahuja (₹35,00,000) Dané Van Niekerk (₹30,00,000) Erin Burns (₹30,00,000) Preeti Bose (₹30,00,0000) Koma Zanzad (₹25,00,000) Asha Shobana (₹10,00,000) Disha Kasat (₹10,00,000) Indrani Roy (₹10,00,000) Poonam Khemnar (₹10,00,000) Shreyanka Patil (₹10,00,000)

UP Warriorz:

Deepti Sharma (₹2,60,00,000) Sophie Ecclestone (₹1,80,00,000) Devika Vaidya (₹1,40,00,000) Tahlia Mcgrath (₹1,40,00,000) Shabnim Ismail (₹1,00,00,000) Grace Harris (₹75,00,000) Alyssa Healy (₹70,00,000) Anjali Sarvani (₹55,00,000) Rajeshwari Gayakwad (₹40,00,000) Shweta Sehrawat (₹40,00,000) Kiran Navgire (₹30,00,000) Lauren Bell (₹30,00,000) Laxmi Yadav (₹10,00,000) Parshavi Chopra (₹10,00,000) S.Yashasri (₹10,00,000) Simran Shaikh (₹10,00,000)

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner (₹3,20,00,000) Beth Mooney (₹2,00,00,000) Georgia Wareham (₹75,00,000) Sneh Rana (₹75,00,000) Annabel Sutherland (₹70,00,000) Deandra Dottin (₹60,00,000) Sophia Dunkley (₹60,00,000) Sushma Verma (₹60,00,000) Tanuja Kanwer (₹50,00,000) Harleen Deol (₹40,00,000) Dayalan Hemalatha (₹30,00,000) Ashwani Kumari (₹35,00,000) Mansi Joshi (₹30,00,000) Monica Patel (₹30,00,000) Sabbineni Meghana (₹30,00,000) Hurley Gala (₹10,00,000) Parunika Sisodia (₹10,00,000) Shabnam Shakil (₹10,00,0000

The Women's Premier League auction has also seen a lot of players like Dani Wyatt, Jess Jonassen, Katherine Brunt, Meghna Singh, Hayley Matthews, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Megan Schutt and Alana King remain unsold.

The Women's Premier League shall begin in the first week of March 2023.