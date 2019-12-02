Manish Pandey Loses His Bachelor Status Between Karnataka And India Duties

Indian cricketers have shown the way by managing their workload and play regularly in domestic white-ball competitions. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have all routinely featured for their respective states in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka’s Manish Pandey belongs to this list, but he took it to another level, by featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, a day before his marriage in Mumbai.

Manish Pandey Marriage: Karnataka captain plays final a day before

Manish Pandey has been in fine form in the domestic circuit and has been a crucial influence in Karnataka’s dominant performances. Pandey, on Sunday, scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Karnataka to a fighting total of 180/5. Manish Pandey scored a 45-ball 60, laced with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes to lift his side from a precarious position after Tamil Nadu’s R Ashwin had derailed their innings with the wickets of mainstays KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal off successive deliveries. The Karnataka captain shared essential partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam to get Karnataka to a good score. Tamil Nadu agonisingly fell short, losing the match by just a single run.

Manish Pandey marriage: Ashrita Shetty and Manish Pandey to tie the knot on Monday

Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy won. But @im_manishpandey still has a lot to look forward to.



Here's more from the post-match presentation ceremony 👉👉 https://t.co/i4m5FVGndI#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/uLjuOF8ztL — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019

Manish Pandey has been picked in India's squad for the series against West Indies starting on December 6. When quizzed about the series in the post-match presentation, Pandey quipped that he has a much more critical series to play, his marriage on Monday. Manish Pandey is all set to marry Indian actress Ashrita Shetty. Ashrita Shetty has predominantly featured in Tamil movies, rising to fame with her performance in Udhayam NH4 with Sidharth and Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavanigalum with Indrajith among other films.

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey retained by SRH

Manish Pandey played a pivotal role for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their two IPL triumphs. Since shifting to SRH, Pandey has not quite lived up to his price tag of ₹11 cr. SRH decided to retain the services of Manish Pandey ahead of IPL 2020 despite his indifferent form for the Hyderabad franchise. Pandey and SRH would hope that he can carry his recent success into the IPL 2020 and help SRH fight for a place in the play-offs of the tournament.

