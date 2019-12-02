David Warner Runs 'half-marathon' During 335* In Adelaide, Here Is The Story

Australia opener David Warner scored a scintillating triple ton on Sunday and etched his name in history books. However, a fascinating stat has emerged thanks to more technology available, is that Warner had covered almost 21 kilometres during his 'half-marathon' knock on the first two days of the second Test against Pakistan. The southpaw went on to break several records before skipper Tim Paine declared the first innings at 589/3.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs Pak: Wasim Akram Bashes Pakistan Fielders, Calls Out Players For Yawning

The left-hander went on to score a career-best 335 not out. He surpassed Sir Don Bradman and Mark Taylor's individual scores to become the second on the list of highest individual Test scores by an Australian when he scored an unbeaten 335. Matthew Hayden's 380 vs Zimbabwe remains the highest score by an Australian in Tests. He ran riot against the Pakistan bowlers who did everything they could have possibly done to dismiss him on both the days but failed miserably as Warner continued piling misery on hapless Pakistan bowlers.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs Pak: Stuart Broad's Comment On David Warner's 335* Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Warner covered almost 21 km in his marathon knock

Warner walked the crease at 2.07 pm as per local timing on Friday and continued his form the previous game in Adelaide as well. He was ruthless in his 9-hour stay at the crease. The Australian opener’s dedication to his fitness paid off as he played 127 overs during his blistering knock. Later on, Cricket Australia's performance team revealed that he had covered 20.921 kilometres at Adelaide Oval.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid Pays Biggest Tribute To Current Indian Pace Attack, Calls It The 'best Ever'

However, after playing a record-breaking knock, Warner said that he was proud to have such fitness because of which he managed to spend so much on the wicket. He also added that when he was away from cricket, either he would be on the treadmill or on the coastal. The 31-year-old said that walking was good for health and he enjoyed it. Warner said as he has three young kids, he and his wife always have to wake up early. He added that he always made time for fitness and really enjoyed that. He concluded saying there was a lot of hard work that had gone into it.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Parthiv Patel's Cheeky Jibe To RCB On Instagram Polarizes Fans