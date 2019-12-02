'Ban'gladesh: Arafat Sunny Amongst Two More Players Banned For Violating Code Of Conduct

Bangladesh cricketers Mohammad Shahid and Arafat Sunny Jr have been handed a one-year ban by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday. The news comes as another big blow for the beleaguered cricket nation as the last few months of 2019 have seen players getting banned one after another. Last month, it all began with premier all-rounder Shakib al Hasan being banned by the ICC for one year after failing to report approaches made to him by corrupt elements since the last 2 years. Followed by that, a few weeks ago, another Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain was slapped with a career-ending 5-year ban for physically assaulting Arafat Sunny Jr in a domestic cricket match. Hossain had played for Bangladesh's national side earlier.

Arafat Sunny's assault by Mohammad Shahid

Shahid was suspended because he had provoked the pacer which led to him to assault Sunny. The dreadful incident took place during the match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. Sunny has been punished in the same way because he kept ignoring requests from Hossain to shine the ball. Akhtar Ahmed, the match referee, mentioned Shahid’s name in his report for starting the brawl during the National Cricket League (NCL).

A BCB tournament official told a leading cricket portal that both of them had committed a Level 2 offence and were handed a one-year suspension. They were not banned immediately but their on and off-field activities would be monitored, and if they commit any more offence, the ban would be implemented right away. The official added that Arafat did not act like a team man. When Shahadat called him to shine the ball, he denied and his behaviour wasn’t appropriate towards a senior member of the team. The BCB’s technical committee handed the bans on Saturday, November 30 after the BCB’s disciplinary committee called them for a hearing.

Shahid had played five Tests for Bangladesh after he made his debut against Pakistan way back in April 2015. He could only manage to pick up five wickets at a dismal bowling average of 57.60. In 2016, he went on to make his T20I debut versus Zimbabwe in Khulna and then went out of favour. Arafat Sunny Jr, who has not made his international debut, has played only 3 first-class, 28 List A and four T20s.

