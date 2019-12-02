Watch: Manish Pandey Goes All Guns Blazing To Hit Skyrocketing Six Off Murugan Ashwin

Manish Pandey has been one of Karnataka’s strongest pillars in their period of dominance. Pandey’s ability to find the gaps and score essential runs for his team are some of the hallmarks of his game. Although the Karnataka captain may not renowned for his six-hitting abilities, but on Sunday, he showed that he is capable of doing so occasionally to empower his team in the T20 format.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu final: Manish Pandey hits a towering six

Manish Pandey has been in stellar touch in the domestic circuit and has been a crucial part in Karnataka’s dominant performances. On Sunday, Pandey scored an unbeaten half-century to guide Karnataka to a fighting total in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final 2019. The SRH batsman scored a 45-ball 60, laced with four boundaries and two sixes, lifting his side from a tricky position after R Ashwin’s twin strikes had put the brakes on their innings. Ashwin picked up the wickets of mainstays KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal off successive deliveries. Manish Pandey shared crucial partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam to get Karnataka to a competitive score of 180/5. Of the two sixes Manish Pandey hit, one was a towering six of Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin that flew out of the ground. The six landed on the roof of the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, the venue of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final 2019.

Watch Manish Pandey's huge hit here

IPL 2020: SRH retain the services of Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey rose to fame after being part of the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 squad which won the U-19 World Cup in 2008. Pandey, playing for RCB, was the first Indian player to score a century in the IPL the following year in South Africa. He was also instrumental in helping KKR win 2 IPL titles under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, before moving to SRH. He is one of SRH's retained players ahead of the IPL 2020, despite his indifferent form for the franchise. Pandey and SRH would hope that he can continue his excellent performances in the tournament and help SRH reach the playoffs. He has been picked for the series between India and West Indies starting on December 6. It is expected to be a great week for the batsman as he got married to Tamil film actor Ashrita Shetty on Monday in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

