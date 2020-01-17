The Debate
Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Power India To Massive 340-6

Cricket News

KL Rahul’s quick-fire innings, coupled with big crucial half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan propelled India’s total to 340-6 off their 50 overs.

Ind vs Aus

The second ODI between India and Australia went underway on January 17 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. After suffering a 10-wicket drubbing in Mumbai, Virat Kohli and co. must win the proceedings in Rajkot to stay alive in the three-match series. Before the game, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Indian innings

Unlike the first game, opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided India with a rollicking start at the top of the order. The duo put on an 81-run stand before captain Virat Kohli joined forces with Shikhar Dhawan to continue the run-scoring momentum. Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 29th ODI half-century on his way to a breezy 96 from 90 balls. Virat Kohli himself notched up his 56th ODI fifty and was eventually dismissed by his nemesis Adam Zampa for 78.

Shreyas Iyer (7) and Manish Pandey (2) failed to make use of the batting-friendly conditions in Rajkot as both batsmen fell for single-digit scores. At 198-3, KL Rahul arrived at the crease and clobbered a sparkling 80 from just 52 balls. His quick-fire innings, coupled with big half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan propelled India’s total to 340-6 off their 50 overs.

Among the Australian bowlers, Adam Zampa picked up 3-50 from his full quota of overs while Kane Richardson took 2-73. Mitchel Starc and Pat Cummins proved to be expensive in their wicketless spells.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live updates

At the time of publishing, Australia were 20-1 after 3.1 overs. Aaron Finch and Steve Smith were at the crease in pursuit of India’s huge total.

