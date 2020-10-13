Virender Sehwag Trolls Kolkata For Dropping Sunil Narine, Has Crucial Advice For MS Dhoni

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 29th match of the tournament as Hyderabad will take on Chennai on Tuesday, October 13. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. The former Indian opening batsman also took to this opportunity to explain what went wrong for Kolkata during their crushing 82-run defeat to Bangalore on Monday, October 12.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Hyderabad vs Chennai live

After Match 28 of #Dream11IPL, @RCBTweets are now 3rd on the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/7i8hcUGUp6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks Sunil Narine and Kolkata after defeat to Bangalore

A day after Kolkata’s defeat to Bangalore, Virender Sehwag mocked the Dinesh Karthik-led side for not having veteran spinner Sunil Narine in their playing XI. The former Indian opening batsman, while praising AB de Villiers’ whirlwind 73*, jokingly said that Sunil Narine purposely did not play because he foresaw the batting exhibition of the South African. Sehwag further hilariously trolled the West Indian, saying he must have faked into having a suspect bowling action, thus citing the reason behind his exclusion.

Speaking about the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 game between Hyderabad and Chennai, Virender Sehwag has some advice for struggling Chennai skipper MS Dhoni. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Chennai captain should stop sending everyone up the batting order above him. Sehwag urged MS Dhoni to promote himself up the batting line-up in order to help his side win some matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag urges MS Dhoni to bat up the order, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Chennai live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Chennai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, October 13. For Hyderabad vs Chennai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Hyderabad vs Chennai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Hyderabad vs Chennai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Hyderabad vs Chennai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

