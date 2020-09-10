Manish Pandey Turns 31: BCCI Celebrates Occasion With SRH Star's Top Catch; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Manish Pandey made his international debut in 2015 as a 25-year-old. Known as one of the best fielders in the country’s current limited-overs set-up, the Uttarakhand-born cricketer has plucked some sensational catches for India as well as in Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. He turned 31 on Thursday, September 10. To commemorate the 31st Manish Pandey birthday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared his brilliant one-handed snare against Australia earlier this year.

Manish Pandey birthday: Cricketer plucks one to send his SRH skipper packing

In January this year, the Australian team toured India for a three-match ODI series. During the second ODI in Rajkot, Australian opening batsmen David Warner and captain Aaron Finch were in pursuit of India’s total of 340-6 at the top of the order. When Warner spanked a Mohammad Shami delivery flat towards the cover region, an agile Manish Pandey intercepted the shot with a perfectly-timed jump, catching the ball with his extended right arm. With the catch, Pandey provided his team its first breakthrough of the match as his one-handed brilliance sent back his SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain packing to the pavilion.

Manish Pandey birthday: Cricketer’s athletic on-field brilliance against Australia, watch video

💪 Attacking batsman

⚡ Electric fielder

🤲🏻 One of the safest pairs of hands on the field



As we wish @im_manishpandey on his birthday, let's relive his fielding brilliance. 👏🎂 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2020

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey in SRH

Manish Pandey is now slated to reprise his role for the SRH franchise in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is undergoing training sessions along with the rest of his SRH colleagues and teammates. He will be joined by his skipper David Warner in a few days, after the explosive opening batsmen adheres to his ongoing national commitments in England. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, here is a look at the entire SRH squad for the tournament:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Thangarasu Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

Image source: BCCI.TV