SRH Vs KKR At CPL 2020? Andre Russell Imitates Rashid Khan's Celebration; Watch Video

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season recently concluded its round-robin stage. On Saturday, September 5, the Barbados Tridents clashed against the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 28th match of the tournament. During the course of the match, cricketers Rashid Khan and Andre Russell got involved in a friendly banter after the latter enjoyed a lucky escape while batting at the crease.

Also Read | CPL 2020: Pravin Tambe Takes Scorching Catch At Point In TKR's 8th Win; Watch Video

Rashid Khan vs Andre Russell in the CPL 2020

In the match, the Jamaica Tallawahs batted first and posted 161-4 on the back of some power hitting by Andre Russell. The dynamic all-rounder blasted 54 from just 28 balls with four fours and five sixes. However, during his stay at the crease, Andre Russell survived a wrong’un from Barbados Tridents’ Rashid Khan. The incident occurred in the 17th over where Khan managed to clip the off-stump but the bails remained unfazed.

Later, Andre Russell imitated Rashid Khan’s wicket-taking celebration only to evoke laughter from the seasoned Afghanistan spinner. Khan laughingly tried to kick the West Indian all-rounder and the duo fist-bumped each other afterwards. Interestingly, it was Rashid Khan himself who dismissed Andre Russell a while later. Meanwhile, Russell’s 28-ball 54 went in vain as the Barbados Tridents ended up overhauling Jamaica Tallawahs’ 161-4 with eight balls to spare.

Also Read | SRH Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020 As David Warner And Co Gear Up For Season

Watch Andre Russell imitating his rival Rashid Khan in CPL 2020

Also Read | Imran Tahir Becomes CPL 2020's Top Wicket-taker, Ditches Running Celebration For It: Watch

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan in SRH and Andre Russell in KKR

Both cricketers are now slated to represent their respective franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Rashid Khan, who made his IPL debut in 2017 through the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), is now all set to reprise his role in the much-awaited season. On the other hand, Andre Russell is expected to take field for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Both Rashid Khan and Andre Russell were among the retained cricketers of SRH and KKR respectively during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. Much like their recent clash in the CPL 2020, the two players are likely to collide when KKR takes on the SRH on September 26. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | CPL 2020: Fawad Ahmed's 4-21 That Clinched TKR's 10th Win In A Row; Watch Video

Image source: CPL T20 Twitter