Manish Pandey Turns 31: SRH Batsman Is Team India's Style Icon With These 5 Photos

Indian batsman Manish Pandey turned 31 on Thursday. Fans and members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish the SRH cricketer. Sunrisers Hyderabad shared an innovative video online while making their Manish Pandey birthday wishes. The batsman, who is known for his elegant stroke making on the field, is also widely regarded as a style icon off the field. Here are some of the best-dressed pictures featuring Manish Pandey.

Manish Pandey Instagram pictures

The SRH batsman is widely regarded as one of the best-dressed cricketers in the Indian team. Manish Pandey is regularly seen uploading selfies where he is seen in different outfits. Manish Pandey’s Instagram is filled with pictures of the cricketer in glamorous avatars. From denims and jackets to suits, Manish Pandey is seen nailing different attires, with fans in awe of the SRH batsman’s fashion sense. Many have pointed out Manish Pandey’s impeccable dressing style, as they praised the cricketer’s choice of clothes on Instagram. Check out some of Manish Pandey’ best looks here.

Manish Pandey wife: cricketer tied the knot last year

Manish Pandey got married last year to Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty. Notably, the Karnataka batsman tied the knot just hours after he scored a brilliant 45-ball 60 to help his side to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Manish Pandey’s wife regularly features on the cricketer’s Instagram posts and stories.

Manish Pandey birthday celebrated ahead of IPL 2020

On the 31st Manish Pandey birthday, several cricketers and fans wished the cricketer online. On the occasion of the cricketer’s birthday, fans also pointed out that the batsman was the first Indian to score a century in the Indian Premier League. Pandey had scored a 67-ball ton for RCB as a 19-year-old against Deccan Chargers.

Manish Pandey is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where he is training with the SRH team ahead of the IPL 2020. The batsman will be expected to play a crucial role in the middle-order during the competition. The batsman had scored 344 runs in 12 matches for SRH last year. Ahead of the IPL 2020, SRH mentor VVS Laxman, while speaking to the press, backed the batsman to do well in the tournament. VVS Laxman claimed that the cricketer’s performances with the Indian team will give him the confidence he needs to have a great IPL 2020.

Image Credits: Manish Pandey Instagram