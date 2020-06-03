Manoj Tiwary's Wife Lashes Out At Instagram User For Adding Him In 'India's Flop XI'

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary made his international debut in 2008 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He was selected on the back of some commanding performances for Bengal in Ranji Trophy during the same phase. Often being on and off from the selectors radar, Manoj Tiwary could only represent India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is thereafter. Quite recently, an Instagram user named ‘IPL Freak’ included the talented cricketer in a 'Flop XI' list of players.

Manoj Tiwary’s wife slams an Instagram user

An Instagram account named ‘IPL Freak’ recently came under much flak from Manoj Tiwary’s wife Susmita Roy for including her husband in India's 'Flop XI' players. Roy responded to the post by commenting “Who so ever created dis profile How dare u bloody dragged my husband’s name in it. U better do ur bloody facts check. Do something in ur s*** ugly life rather dan posting s*** about people. Go n get a life!”

Manoj Tiwary’s journey with Team India

Before making his maiden international appearance against Australia in February 2008, Manoj Tiwary was all set to make his debut in the 2007 home series against Pakistan. However, an injury to the shoulder while fielding kept him out of contention for the next few months. Nonetheless, his debut ‘Down Under’ turned out to be a memorable one as he was part of the Indian squad that won the Commonwealth Bank Tri-series.

The right-handed batsman struck his first (and only) international hundred against West Indies in 2012. His match-winning 104* enabled India to win the ODI by 34 runs. In spite of his ‘Player of the Match’ efforts, Manoj Tiwary was ignored by the team management and selectors in the playing XI for the next 14 matches. His last appearance while donning the national colours came against Zimbabwe in July 2015.

Manoj Tiwary in the IPL

Manoj Tiwary represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the first two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He then shifted base to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prior to the IPL 2010 and stayed with the franchise till the IPL 2013 where the cricketer enjoyed much success. In 2012, Manoj Tiwary scored 260 runs throughout the tournament and lifted the IPL title with the rest of his KKR teammates. He also hit the winning runs in the final against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

The Bengal-based batsman was then picked up by the Rising Pune Supergiant for the 2017 season alongside the likes of Steve Smith and IPL veteran MS Dhoni. The franchise fell short of winning the title clash by just one run against the Mumbai Indians. While Manoj Tiwary took field for Kings XI Punjab in 2018, he failed to attract any bidders at the 2019 and 2020 IPL auctions.

