'Many Like You Tried To Change My Religion': Danish Kaneria Answers Questions, Many Awful

Cricket News

Veteran spinner Danish Kaneria came forward and said that he would not change his religion come what may during a recent Question & Answer session with fans

Kaneria

Veteran spinner Danish Kaneria came forward and said that he would not change his religion come what may during a recent Question & Answer session with fans on social media. It so happened that a fan had asked him to embrace Islam during that interaction. Danish Kaneria had earlier been involved in an explosive revelation made by former teammate Shoaib Akhtar during an interview in December 2019.

READ: Kaneria sets his expectations from PCB's newly appointed Chairman of Cricket Committee

READ: Manish Pandey: 'We will go for 5-0 series whitewash'

Kaneria shuts down a fan with an epic response

A fan had requested Danish Kaneria to accept Islam and then went on to say that Islam is gold. He then told the banned spinner that life is nothing without Islam. The fan then urged the ex-Pakistani skipper to accept the gold and say to Kalma Sharif.

Meanwhile, Kaneria was not the one to back out and he gave a befitting reply to the fan by saying that many people like that fan have tried to change his religion, but they did not succeed in doing so. 

Danish Kaneria congratulates Iqbal Qasim 

Danish Kaneria came forward and congratulated Iqbal Qasim after he was named the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kaneria wrote he hopes that the new Cricket committee will work for the betterment of the game and will not allow any discrimination against any player by selfish people. He then congratulated the newly elected chairman and all members and all the members as well.

Read Danish Kaneria's tweet here:

READ: Ishant Sharma congratulates 'his tribe' as Shardul Thakur does a Shami in 4th T20I

READ: Virat Kohli's inspiring message after Super Over thriller: 'Rise up to every challenge'

(Image Courtesy: AP)

