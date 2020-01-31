Virat Kohli's Inspiring Message After Super Over Thriller: 'Rise Up To Every Challenge'

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli hailed the side's fourth win in the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand on Friday at Wellington as the Men in Blue have now taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a total of 165 runs, New Zealand failed to make it across the line, as the match went into a Super Over, just like the previous game two nights ago. This was the Kiwis' fourth consecutive Super Over loss including the heartbreak in the World Cup finals in less than a year. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate his side after their scintillating win and had an inspiring message for the youngsters after the nail-biting contest. A disciplined last over from Shardul and KL Rahul & Kohli's antics in the Super Over meant India were leaving Wellington victorious and the Men in Blue will now set their sight on the 5th T20 and will aim for a whitewash. Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to express his amusement after India's win and said that the game can be highly unpredictable at times.

Virat Kohli's message after Team India's win

Rising up to every challenge. What a game! 💯 👊🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5kUSbD3P4m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 31, 2020

Shardul Thakur's remarkable final over

Shardul Thakur was given the responsibility of defending seven runs in the final over. Even though he had conceded a boundary, he took two wickets as Mitchell Santner was run out of the final ball as the scores of both teams were tied at the regulation time.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

